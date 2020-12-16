Delhi NCR pollution level today: Air quality in Delhi stood in the ‘poor’ category today

According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, the quality of air in Delhi worsened to the ‘poor’ category today morning .

Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board tendered before the Delhi High Court that it had issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies, traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.

On November 12, the AQI in Alipur was at 432 while it stood at 427 and 409 in Mundka and Wazirpur, respectively. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is adequate, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. As per the recent report, the quality of air in uniting Noida in Uttar Pradesh settled in the ‘poor’ category, with the concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 clocking at 165 and 252 respectively. Meanwhile, Pune and Ahmedabad registered ‘moderate’ air quality, while Mumbai’s air quality occupied in the ‘satisfactory’ category.