‘Murder over dowry’ ; Young couple killed parents for bride’s share!!!

Andhra Pradesh; In a brutal act, a young couple who were recognized as Nemali Babu and his wife, Manasa purportedly slaughtered her parents for dowry in Bandipalem village in the district on Wednesday.

The charged, Babu, a village volunteer fell in love with his neighbor Manasa and wedded her three months ago. The couple was urging her parents, Thota Muttaiah and Sugunamma to give ?1 lakh as the bride’s share. Muttiah grumbled about the conduct of his son-in-law to the village seniors, said Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector (CI) P. Chandrashekar. Enduring disapproval of the conduct of Muttiah, Babu evolved a grievance against his uncle and aunt and cut their throats while sleeping.

“We are enquiring whether Manasa was involved in the dual murder or assisted her husband. Measures are on to capture the accused who are absconded,” the CI said. The Chillakallu police registered a case and took up investigation, Mr. Chandrashekar added.