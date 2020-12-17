Farmers Protest Updates: Thousands of farmers remained camping at border points of the Capital

Yesterday, as the farmers’ protest recorded the 21st day, there resembles to be no end to the standoff over the new farm laws. Neither the government nor the farmers are ready to grant any ground on the core demand. At the end of each day, all that both sides do is address each other through the media that they are ready for talks. The farmers camping at the border points of the Capital settled on their demands.

The protesting farmers have revealed comprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the compassion of big corporates.

Many are gathering to cities in search of a livelihood, putting force on urban centers. So there is a crying need for fundamental reforms. Many governments, including those led by the Congress, have attempted to reform the sector. Several expert groups, too, have advanced change. Given this dire need, it is time to break the deadlock. Government representatives have often said they don’t have any ego.