Know more about Baobab tree that keeps water inside….

Baobab is an exotic tree that grows in the lowlands of Africa, Madagascar and Australia. Adansonia digitata is one of the most abundant trees on the African continent. All nine species of trees of the genus Adansonia are called baobab. The tree was described by the French naturalist Michel Adanson. The name Adansonia was given in his memory. Of the nine species, six are native to Madagascar, two to Africa and one to Australia.

Baobab tree has the ability to hold water in its trunk, hence the name ‘Bottle Tree’. By storing water in this way, the tree is able to survive in dry climates. The tree has the capacity to hold up to one lakh liters of water. During the dry season, elephants and others come and chew the bark of this tree. Baobab trees become a source of water for people and living things.

People rely on baobab trees as a sanctuary for birds and for medicine and food. Their fruits are rich in Vitamin C and A. It also contains minerals such as iron, calcium and potassium. The seeds of the fruit are roasted and used as a snack. The leaves are used to make soups and sauces. When Baobab is used as a medicine, it facilitates digestion, reduces fever and improves the functioning of the nervous system.

The baobab tree is also known as the ‘Tree of Life’ as it provides shelter, water, food and many other uses. These trees live in forests for up to 3000 years. Drought, floods, lightning and black fungus are the main enemies of this tree.