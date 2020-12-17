State government announces its decision on ‘New Year Celebrations’

State government has announced its decision on organizing ‘New year celebrations’. The Karnataka state government has announced the decision considering the Covid-19 situation in the state..

Karnataka state government has banned special DJ dance programmes and parties in clubs, pubs and restaurants among other places. The ban will be for four days beginning from December 30. The government on Thursday issued an order prohibiting such programmes between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places where people gather for new year celebrations.

“Keeping in mind public health, there is a need to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a simple and meaningful way. In the wake of this mass parties have been banned across the state at public places, establishments and places where large crowds gather without maintaining social distancing,” the order by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said.

However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs and restaurants in carrying out normal operations in a routine way.