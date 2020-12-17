Supreme Court said, “Farmers’ protest can continue till it does not destroy property or endanger life”

Today, the Supreme Court said, “The ongoing farmers’ protest can continue till it does not destroy property or endanger life.”

The Chief Justice of India said, “A protest is constitutional till it does not destroy property or endanger life. Centre and farmers have to talk; we are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before whom both parties can give their side of the story. The committee will give a finding which should be followed. The protest can go on in the meanwhile.”

He added, “We are also Indian, we’re familiar with the plight of farmers and are sympathetic to their cause. You have to only alter the way the protest is going. We will ensure you can plead your case & thus we are thinking of forming a committee. We recognize the fundamental right to protest against the laws and no question to curtail it. The only thing we can look into is that it should not cause damage to someone’s life.”

The Chief Justice further said, “Farmers have the right to protest. We won’t interfere with it but the manner of protest is something we will look into. We will ask the Center what is the manner of protest going on, to slightly alter it so that it doesn’t affect the citizens’ right of movement. You cannot instigate violence and cannot block a city like this.”