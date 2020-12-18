About 92,000 turtles hatch on Brazilian beach…Watch!!!

The Wildlife Conservation Society has released an amazing video showing thousands of South American River turtle hatchlings emerging from a sandy beach in a protected area along the Purus River. Approximately 71,000 hatchlings emerged on one day alone, followed by another 21,000 a few days later.

Camila Ferrara, Aquatic Turtle Specialist for WCS, said: “For the Giant South America river turtle, birth is an explosion of life, but also it is the most fragile phase. In some areas, hatchlings use mass birth to increase their survival. The synchronization of birth allows them to travel together to the river to start a new journey.”

The Giant South American river turtle is the largest freshwater turtle in Latin America, reaching lengths of three and a half feet and weights of 200 pounds. The turtles play an important ecological role by dispersing seeds that eventually help regenerate vegetation along river corridors.