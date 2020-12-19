Any Dal Makhani lovers here? Know the calorie content of the dish

Dal makhani or dal makhni is a dish originating from the Punjab region of India. The primary ingredients are whole black lentils, red kidney beans, butter and cream. The dish gets its richness from the use of cream or butter, but it can also be prepared with yogurt, milk or no dairy.

Dal Makhani is one of the most popular lentil recipes from the North Indian Punjabi cuisine made with Whole Black Lentils and Kidney Beans. The traditional preparation of dal makhani involves a series of time-consuming procedures, which can take up to 24 hours to complete. With the availability of modern cooking equipment, namely pressure cookers, the preparation time of the dish has reduced significantly to 2–3 hours. The lentils, however, need to be soaked overnight or a minimum of 5-6 hours for the best flavor.

Dal makhani is a staple in the Indian subcontinent. It was popularized in India following partition, when many people from Punjab migrated to the northern regions of India. As the Punjabi diaspora migrated across India and internationally, the dish was introduced to new locales by entrepreneurial Punjabi migrants Kundan Lal Gujral, Thakur Dass and Kundan Lal Jaggi at their restaurant called Moti Mahal in the locality of Daryaganj, Delhi, India.