Military projectiles launched by Houthi rebels fall near hospital in Saudi Arabia

“The Civil Defense was notified about the fall of three military projectiles launched by the Iranian-backed Al-Houthi terrorist militia from inside Yemen toward Al-Harth governorate in Jazan region”, said Col. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, the media spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate.

“One of the three military projectiles fell into an open area at a distance of 197 meters away from Al-Harth General Hospital, while the other two projectiles fell into another open area with no casualties or damages, he added.