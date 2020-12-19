Pratibha Patil Birthday Special: Know about India’s First Female President

Pratibha Devisingh Patil is an Indian politician who served as the 12th President of India from 2007 to 2012. A member of the Indian National Congress, Patil is the only woman to have held the office. She previously served as the Governor of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2007.

Pratibha Devisingh Patil is the daughter of Narayan Rao Patil. She was born on 19 December 1934 in the village of Nadgaon, in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, India. She was educated initially at R. R. Vidyalaya, Jalgaon, and subsequently was awarded a master’s degree in Political Science and Economics by Mooljee Jetha College, Jalgaon. Pratibha Devi Singh Patil is celebrating her 85 th birthday today.

According to the records, Patil was noted for having spent more money on foreign trips, and having taken a greater number of foreign trips, than any prior president. She also founded a sugar factory known as Sant Muktabai Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana.