Woman gives snacks to those who came with parcels…Video goes viral!!!

The camera footage in front of the house of a woman named Nashandra James went viral. In front of the door, they prepared a bowl full of snacks for the delivery boys. The video shows the woman who came with the parcel jumping with joy when she saw this. The video shows her taking a packet of potato chips from the bowl after a joyous dance, looking at the camera, thanking her and walking back to the vehicle.

My wife has made a UPS drivers day today. She orders so much stuff during the holidays, that’s she leaves snacks for all… Posted by Steven James on Saturday, December 12, 2020

The video was shared on Facebook by Nashandra’s husband James. ‘She had ordered a lot of things to celebrate the holidays and Christmas. This snacks was prepared for everyone who came with parcels’, James wrote on Facebook. Many people commented and liked the video praising Nashandra’s work.