Any Dal baati lovers here? Know the average calorie of the Rajasthani dish

Dal baati is an Indian dish of dal and baati. It is popular in Rajasthan, Maharashtra’s Khandesh and Vidarbha region, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The mere mention of the crumbled Baatis with the Panchmela Daal is enough to get the taste glands working overtime. The simple version is with just the Baatis and Daal on top with drizzle Ghee is the more rustic and traditional way of serving this awesome dish. We have dressed it up a bit with a lot of garnishing to give it more texture and flavors. Serve with Panchmela Daal and a side of the Churma and be transported to Rajasthan.

Baati is a hard bread made up of wheat flour commonly known as aata. Wheat flour is kneaded with little bit of salt, dahi (yogurt) and water. Tennis ball-sized round balls of this dough are cooked in a well-heated traditional oven. When the baati becomes golden brown in color, it is greased with ghee and is then served with dal, Rava ladoo, rice, pudina chutney, kairi (raw mango) chutney, green salad with much onion, and fresh buttermilk.