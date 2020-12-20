COVID-19 LIVE Updates: India reported 26,624 fresh coronavirus cases in a single day

According to the Union health ministry data, India’s COVID-19 tally remained at 1,00,04,599, while the recoveries reached over 95 lakhs.

While India is the second worst-hit country from coronavirus, it has also been one of the countries with a big number of recoveries and a low fatality rate. Yesterday, Tamil Nadu registered 1,127 new COVID-19 cases. State Health Department said, “1,202 more people have recovered from the disease taking the count of those recovered to 7,84,117.”