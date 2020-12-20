International Human Solidarity Day 2020: “Solidarity Is Humanity, Solidarity Is Survival”

The United Nations’ (UN) International Human Solidarity Day is annually held on December 20 to celebrate unity in diversity. It also aims to remind people about the importance of solidarity in working towards eradicating poverty. Solidarity is recognized as one of the basic values of international relations in the Millennium Declaration in the 21st Century.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed threats and huge disparities in society, it has also shown the world how human solidarity is the solution to the crises faced by people.“Solidarity is humanity. Solidarity is survival…Let’s focus on promoting solidarity and helping those in need, especially amid #COVID19 and other crises”: the UN tweeted. The concept of solidarity has been promoted through initiatives such as World Solidarity Funs and the proclamation of International Human Solidarity Day.

Also read: Enforcement seized Farooq Abdullah’s assets worth Rs 12 crore