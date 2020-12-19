Enforcement seized Farooq Abdullah’s assets worth Rs 12 crore

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 11.86 crore belonging to National Conference President Farooq Abdullah MP. The case is related to a money laundering case involving the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). Farooq Abdullah has been charged with money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing financial crimes.

He was accused of embezzling Rs 43.69 crore during 2002-11. Farooq Abdullah was recently questioned by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the case. The property is now seized after this. A total of Rs 11.86 crore worth of assets were seized. In 2018, the CBI filed a charge sheet against three persons, including Farooq Abdullah, on charges of financial crimes. His property in Jammu and Srinagar was seized. Two residential buildings, one commercial building, and three plots were seized. Their market value is around Rs 60-70 crore.

