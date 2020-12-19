At least 9 COVID-19 patients dead as hospital catches fire

Turkey’s health minister has confirmed that at least nine COVID-19 patients have been killed in a fire at an intensive care unit. The fire started when an oxygen cylinder exploded at the privately-run Sanko University Hospital unit in Gaziantep in southern Turkey. The victims were aged between 56 and 85.

The fire was quickly brought under control. The 14 patients undergoing ICU treatment were transferred to other hospitals. An investigation is underway. Other than the fatalities, no others were injured in the fire. Turkey hit a record daily high of 246 COVID-19-related deaths Friday for an overall confirmed coronavirus death toll of 17,610.

Also read: COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises to 6000 range today….