COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rises to 6000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6293 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 826, Kozhikode 777, Malappuram 657, Thrissur 656, Kottayam 578, Alappuzha 465, Kollam 409, Palakkad 390, Pathanamthitta 375, Thiruvananthapuram 363, Kannur 268, Wayanad 239, Idukki 171 and Kasaragod 119.

During the last 24 hours, 59,995 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 10.49%. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 72,93,518 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. It has been confirmed today that 29 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19.