Prime Minister receives first COVID-19 vaccine. Watch the video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become the first citizen of the country to be vaccinated with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Netanyahu introduced the drug manufacturer Pfizer-BioNtech’s Corona vaccine during a live television broadcast on Saturday.

He said that “This is a very big day for Israel. We have been fighting against this severe pandemic for the past nearly a year. By the end of this month, millions of doses of Corona vaccine will be available in the country. To make people aware of vaccination, I and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein have themselves vaccinated. ” The Prime Minister underwent a primary health checkup after the Corona vaccine was installed. The Prime Minister said that he wanted to get the first vaccine to set an example for himself and also wanted to inspire people through it. After Netanyahu and Health Minister, 50 employees of the Sheeba Medical Center were also vaccinated with the corona vaccine.

