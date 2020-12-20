Virus Updates!!! United States recorded 4 lakh COVID-19 cases in a single day

Yesterday, the United States reported more than four lakh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, breaking its single-day record of COVID-19 cases. With the addition of new cases, the total tally in the country reached 1.76 crore.

As per the report, around 2,756 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported across US in a single day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “The agency to consult doctors before getting inoculated. However, people with a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medicines may still get vaccinated.”