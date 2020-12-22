English League cup final postponed due to Covid-19….

London: The English League Cup final, scheduled for February 28, 2021, has been postponed to April. The final will be played on April 25.

The date has been extended following the reporting of Covid cases in the country again. The match will be played at Wembley Stadium in April. Officials said spectators would be allowed entry if the situation was favorable.

The quarter-finals of the English League Cup will be played today and tomorrow. Newcastle United will face Brentford and Manchester City Arsenal in today’s match. Tottenham will face Stoke City tomorrow, while Manchester United will face Everton.