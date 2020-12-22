Gulf country suspends Air India flights

A gulf country has suspended the Air India flights. Saudi Arabia has announced the decision to ban all flights coming from and to country. The flight services were suspended for a week.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Monday cited a source from Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry to inform that all international flights will remain suspended for a week and said that there is a probability that the suspension could be extended for another week depending on the circumstances. It also outlined that the flights will be allowed only in exceptional circumstances.

“An official source in the Ministry of Interior: The Kingdom decides to suspend all international flights for travelers – except in exceptional cases – temporarily for a week, which may be extended for another week ,” GACA tweeted.