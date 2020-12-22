Realme is going to launch its new Watch S series in India

Realme is all prepared to launch the Watch S series in India along with Buds Air Pro Master Edition on December 23. The company also bothered the launch of these new products across its social media platforms including Flipkart and its website.

The Realme Watch S Pro has already been teased several times heading up to the launch phase. The new smartwatch will emphasize a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display proficient of an always-on display feature. The watch case will be made of stainless steel in a stylish new package.

It is supposed to get the power from a 420mAh battery, which is likely to produce a runtime of 14 days. The other aspects of this smartwatch include 15 sport modes, blood oxygen and heart rate monitor and a powerful dual processor. There will be 15 sport tracking modes with dual-GPS for more reliable tracking. You can expect a heart rate sensor, SP02, and 5ATM water resistance.