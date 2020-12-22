Youth Congress elects BJP leader as general secretary

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress has elected a former BJP Youth Congress leader as its general secretary. On Friday, Harshit Singh announced that he had been elected by 12 votes. Harshit said that he left the Congress party with Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 10. He said he was elected because no one was interested in the Youth Congress election. The Youth Congress submitted its nomination papers when the election was announced.

With the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018, the Youth Congress has postponed the polls. After that, the Lok Sabha elections were postponed again. When he joined the BJP, he had asked the Congress leadership to remove his name from the polls. He also sent letters to former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Rahul Gandhi explaining the matter. He also said that many people congratulated him on his election as secretary. At the same time, state Youth Congress president Kunal Chaudhary accused Harshit of trying to tarnish the image of the Congress party.

