First batch of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in India on Monday

New Delhi: The first batch of Covid vaccine will arrive in India on Monday. Preparations for vaccine storage in hospitals are in the final stages. The country has taken precautionary measures in the wake of the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK. Labs are advised to be vigilant. Training of health workers to administrate the vaccine has already begun. In the first phase, 3500 health workers will be trained. The Delhi government has set aside 609 places to store the vaccine.

Two cargo terminals at Delhi airport have been set up to store the vaccine. Delhi Airport CEO Videh Jaipuriar said the airport has a storage capacity of 2.7 million vaccines. Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital has the largest storage capacity for vaccines. Various facilities for vaccine procurement have also been set up at Lok Nayak, Kasturba, and GTB Hospitals, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, and Mohalla Clinic. Maulana Azad Medical College has selected three doctors as vaccinating officers.

