‘Ikea’ is now open to public with its signature meatballs and biryani!!!

Swedish multinational group that develops and markets home furniture, Ikea unfurled its second store in India on Friday. The latest store is located in Navi Mumbai as its first big store in Maharashtra.

As the mart, with its minimalist design and vigor of a local dish, extended its doors for customers yesterday, hundreds of buyers disobeyed pandemic worries and hurried to visit. With an extent equal to 10 football fields, the new store houses a 1,000-seater restaurant as well as a children’s section that is the largest in an Ikea store worldwide. It can adapt up to 10,000 people. Currently, only about 2,500 customers will be permitted to visit everyday.

As per the reports, the canteen is serving Ikea’s signature meatballs but without beef or pork, affecting the local spiritual practices. Apart from that, the store is providing the regional favorites such as biryani. The store has over 7,000 types of home furnishing products.Customers will have to pre-book a space to visit the store a measure that has been carried out by Ikea to avert congesting amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. As per Ikea’s website, the slots are packed for the next two weeks.

“We are currently following a two-week booking option. So new slots unlock every day. Further, due to the accumulation of additional slots or any cancellations, the availability of slots is likely to vary on daily basis,” Ikea said on its website. This is Ikea’s second store that has come two years after its first outlet opened in Hyderabad.