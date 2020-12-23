Genetically modified Coronavirus confirmed in Indians from UK

New Delhi: The presence of genetically modified viruses in foreign immigrants in India has been confirmed. The new Covid plague has been confirmed in more people coming from the UK. Six others were diagnosed with the disease at the Delhi International Airport. This brings the number of Covid positives from the UK to 26. Fifty people were admitted to the Institutional Quarantine. Covid checkpoints at Delhi airport have been doubled. India had canceled all flights to the UK from the previous day.

The regulation will continue until December 31. Covid-19 was detected in the British passengers arriving at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Chennai airports yesterday. Tests are underway to determine if this is a new corona variant with a 70% spread capacity. All travelers arriving in India from the UK from November 25 to December 8 are being monitored.

