ICC releases T20 rankings

ICC releases the latest T20 rankings Indian opener KL Rahul is third in the rankings. Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli has moved up to the seventh position in the T20I series against Australia. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are the only Indian players in the top 10. Also, not a single Indian has made it into the top 10 in the ICC T20 bowling and all-rounder list.

England’s David Malan tops the batsmen’s rankings with 915 rating points. Pakistan batsman Babur Assam is second with 820 rating points and KL Rahul is third with 816 rating points. In bowlers, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan tops the list with 736 rating points. Afghan bowler Mujibur Rahman is second and England’s Rashid Khan is third, followed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

