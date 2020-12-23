Srinagar: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has vowed not to contest elections. Mehbooba has said that she will not contest the polls until Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is restored. Mufti said personally she was not interested in contesting polls till the erstwhile states flag and constitution was restored.

Mehbooba said the election defeat was inspiring and that hard work would continue to repeal Article 370 in the Arctic. Despite rivals, Jammu and Kashmir need to stand together. It is not only about elections, but also about bringing back the lost excesses. Mehbooba added that they will sit together and discuss issues in the Assembly elections. Mufti said she was not looking for power even if the Union Territory was upgraded to a state.

Also read: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may not attend the Republic Day parade