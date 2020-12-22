DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesIndiaNEWSHealth

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may not attend the Republic Day parade

Dec 22, 2020, 11:58 pm IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India is unlikely. He was invited as the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in Delhi next month. Boris’s visit to India is unlikely as a new strain of the coronavirus has been reported in the UK, according to the president of the British Medical Association, Chaand Nagpaul said.

‘“Obviously we can’t make a decision today about something five weeks from now… changes to the virus’ reality happen on a day-to-day basis. But one consideration is that the trip to India may not be possible, particularly if this level of infection and spread continues,” Dr. Nagpaul told. “But if the lockdown in London and other parts (the UK capital and other areas are under extremely stringent Tier 4 restrictions) controls the spread of the virus, then maybe,” he said.

