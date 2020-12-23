Mum left speechless after her son gets a Christmas gift

Chelsea Robinson, a young mother left ‘speechless’ by a stranger’s random act of kindness towards her grieving child. She was shopping in Manchester city centre with her five-year-old son Kian Hempenstall when they were approached by a woman holding two boxes. After knowing that Kian likes teddy bears, she handed over one of the boxes to the boy.

The stranger’s random act of kindness was even more special for young Kian because he suffered tragedy himself this year when his father died in a road accident. Sharing a photo of Kian and the mystery woman on Facebook, Chelsea said: ‘I’ve never felt so much kindness as we just received five minutes ago. To this wonderful lady, thank you. We were just making our way across town when we were approached and Kian was asked if he liked teddy bears?” Chelsea asked why she gifted her son this teddy. And she explained that her baby would have been eight years old and every year she buys two bears and travels 70 miles to Manchester to gift one to a child of similar age that would have been her sweet baby, the other is kept by herself and the family.

Also read: ‘Disease-X’: Doctor who discovered Ebola in Congo rainforest, warns of new deadly viruses!!!