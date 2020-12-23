State government imposes night curfew

A state government has imposed night curfew in the state. Karnataka state government has imposed the night curfew. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that the night curfew in Karnataka will remain in place till January 2 from 23, December.

The night curfew has been imposed in the state to prevent the spread of the new strain of virus found in the United Kingdom. Karnataka has become the second state after Maharashtra to announce new restrictions. Also, all passengers coming from the UK will have to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR tests within 72 hours.

“Between December 23 and January 2, no function or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm. It applies to every kind of functions,” said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.