World’s largest airside storage and distribution hub for COVID-19 in Dubai. Take a look

Emirates SkyCargo is setting up the world’s first dedicated airside cargo hub for the global distribution and storage of the COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai. The carrier will operate Emirates SkyCentral DWC in Dubai South as a dedicated anchor hub for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. It has also set up a rapid response team to handle requests for vaccine transport. The hub will include cold chain storage and distribution of the vaccine.

“With its advanced infrastructure, extensive network, and modern all wide-body aircraft fleet, Emirates SkyCargo can transport Covid-19 vaccines rapidly and securely from manufacturing locations to destinations across six continents. Emirates SkyCargo has already commenced distribution of Covid-19 vaccines from a range of manufacturers and geographies,” the carrier said.

