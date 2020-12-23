BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has come up with a plan to provide lunch for one rupee…

New Delhi: BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has come up with a plan to provide lunch for one rupee. Gautam Gambhir is coming up with a new project in his parliamentary constituency of East Delhi. Gambhir said he would start a public kitchen (Jan Rasoi) to serve food. Gambhir will inaugurate the first Jan Rasoi Canteen in Gandhi Nagar tomorrow.

The canteen in Ashok Nagar will be inaugurated on Republic Day. Gambhir said the party was now planning to open one canteen in every assembly constituency in East Delhi and everyone has the right to healthy and hygienic food. Everyone should have access to good food, regardless of caste, creed or economic status. Gambhir added that it was unfortunate that the homeless and the poor did not even get food twice a day.

The canteen in Gandhi Nagar can cater to up to 100 people at a time. As of Covid restrictions, only 50 people will be admitted now. Gambhir’s office said the lunch would include rice, pulses and vegetables. The canteen is run with personal assistance from the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and Gambhir, the statement said.