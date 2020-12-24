Ankita Gaur, a 5 month pregnant lady, finishes TCS World 10k Bengaluru

Ankita Gaur, a 5-month pregnant mom-to-be, completed TCS World 10 km race in 62 minutes. After the match, many people came on stage to congratulate Ankita. But for Ankita, who has been running regularly for the past nine years, this was very simple. ‘“This is something I have been doing for the past nine years, almost every day. You know, you wake up and go out for a run. Of course, there are times, when you are injured or unwell, you have to take a step back,” said Ankita.

“Apparently, running is actually very safe. It’s a good exercise to run during pregnancy. Also, if you look at the American Council of health, everything is recommended that if you are a runner, it’s absolutely okay.” Ankita Gaur, an engineer, has been competed TCS World 10K since 2013. Ankita has also competed in international marathons in Berlin, New York, and Boston.

Also read: Two people confirmed by Covid who came from the UK have escaped from observatories….