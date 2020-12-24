Two people confirmed by Covid who came from the UK have escaped from observatories….

New Delhi: Two people who has been confirmed for Covid, on a flight from Britain to Delhi have escaped from observation. People from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh returned home without permission from the quarantine center. They were identified and transferred to observatories amid concerns that a variant of the corona virus found in the UK could spread rapidly.

Covid confirmed the rapid examination of a 47-year-old woman who arrived in Delhi. But the test result of the son who came to collect them was negative. The woman, who was shifted to hospital, was prescribed home isolation as she had no symptoms. But they were going to Rajahmundry on the Andhra special train with their son.

They reached Rajahmundry last night and were rushed to a hospital by the railway police and health workers. The woman, a teacher in the UK, told officials she had returned home because she had no symptoms. But it is not clear whether officials are trying to locate those who traveled with the woman on the train.

The second man flew from the observatory to Ludhiana after being confirmed for Covid, from Britain. He was examined at a private hospital in Ludhiana but was sent back to Delhi, a senior Ludhiana official told ANI. Attempts are being made to trace those in contact with him.