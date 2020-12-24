Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be awarded US top military honor

PM Modi has been awarded the ‘The Legion of Merit’ award by the US. President Donald Trump’s award is for strengthening India-Us friendship and making India a world power.

The Prime Minister thanked the award and tweeted that the award was an acknowledgment of the contribution of the people of India to the development of bilateral relations with the US.

Indian Ambassador in the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu took the award from US National Advisor Robert O’Brien at a function held at the official residence of the US President. The Ministry of External Affairs has said in a press release that it is an acknowledgment of the leadership of the Prime Minister to make India a world power.