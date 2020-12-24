‘These hacker friendly iPhones are on loan from Apple’. Know more!!!

The security experts engaging in Apple’s Security Research Device Program may soon be getting their hacker-friendly iPhones.

Apple first declared the program back in July “to help improve security for all iOS users.” Researchers will get to hold the SRD phones they’re provided for 12 months, but it’s on a renewable basis if they want to keep participating after the year is up.

The hacker-friendly iPhones are on loan from Apple for a period of 12 months, but the time support can be extended if Apple sees fit. In return for getting these devices available, Apple expects all found vulnerabilities to be reported promptly. Researchers are incentivized to do that anyway because Apple runs a bug bounty program with payouts granted to whoever discovers a security flaw first. The amount paid depends on how serious of a vulnerability it is, with the top payout being $1.5 million currently.