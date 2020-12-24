UAE council says COVID-19 vaccine with “non-halal” ingredients permissible for Muslims

Dubai: The UAE Fatwa Council has ruled that the Covid vaccine is non-halal and acceptable to Muslims. The UAE Fatwa Council, the highest Islamic authority in the United Arab Emirates, has ruled that the Covid vaccine is permissible for Muslims, even though it contains animal fat. This was issued by the UAE Fatwa Council, chaired by Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah. However, the council ruled that the Covid vaccine was permissible under religious law for the protection of the human body. Concerns have been raised from various parts of the Arab world over whether the Covid vaccine is halal or haram.

“A drug should not be the subject of religion. Life safety is paramount, so get the vaccine in all the usual ways. First and foremost, try to vaccinate older members of your family. The vaccine was not introduced by any politicians. So it is wrong to give it a political color or a religious color. Islamic organizations have helped the government in its polio campaign. It should continue with the Covid-19 vaccination drive during this epidemic, ”said Firangi Mahali, President of the Maulana Khalid Rashid Islamic Center of India.

Also read: Vivo’s rumored Vivo V20 2021 has quietly gone official in India. Read more!!!