Vivo’s rumored Vivo V20 2021 has quietly gone official in India. Read more!!!

As the year comes to a close, Vivo has determined to attach one last smartphone to its India portfolio. The Chinese giant has uncovered an upgraded version of the recently launched Vivo V20. It is called the Vivo V20 2021 and brings only a minor processor upgrade.

Vivo V20 2021 price in India has been set at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage alternative. The pricing is alike to the variant of the Vivo 20 launched in October. At present, the Vivo V20 2021 is available for purchase through Amazon in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody color options. It is, however, unclear whether the phone will remain exclusive to Amazon and if it will be limited to just one storage option.

The Amazon listing for the new Vivo V20 2021 seemed overnight. It offers the same design, cameras, and features as the original variant. The only difference here is that Snapdragon 730G powers the Vivo V20 2021 in comparison to the Snapdragon 720G SoC.