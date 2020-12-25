“First human milk bank” opens in Guwahati ; Aims to provide breast milk for needy newborns !!!

Aspiring at feeding breast milk for premature, lower birth-weight, and unhealthy infants, except for other needy babies, the first human milk bank in the Northeast has been positioned up in Guwahati’s Satribari Christian Hospital.”It is the 15th human milk bank of its type in the whole nation. It has the ability to reserve the milk of the mothers who are volunteers to contribute and pasteurized milk for up to six months. This milk will be used for premature, low birth-weight, sick, and other newborns. ” said Dr. Devajit Sarma, Paediatric and neonatal care expert at the hospital.

Dr. Sarma stated that breast milk is the best nutrition for babies .”To get down issues of neonatal mortality and mortality below five years of age, complete breastfeeding for the first six months, beginning within the first hour of birth, is advised. In the circumstances where mothers are incapable to produce milk, their babies can get it from this bank,” Dr. Sarma told.