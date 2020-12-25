Prime Minister will launch Ayushman Bharat scheme for residents of Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme tomorrow through video conferencing to widen the coverage of health insurance to all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Prime Minister Modi said, “The scheme will ensure Universal Health Coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities.”

As per the report, the scheme will enable free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of J-K. It will provide financial cover up to ?5 lakh per family on a floater basis. It will also afford the operational extension of PM-JAY to 15 lakh additional families. The Department of Information and Public Relations tweeted, “Historic moment for J&K. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is going to launch #SEHAT – “Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine ” Health Insurance scheme for the entire J&K on December 26, 2020.”