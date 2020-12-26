Muslim priest says COVID-19 vaccine threatens only Hindus

Kolkata: Controversial cleric Maulana Barkati said that the coronavirus was not a threat to Muslims because of the blessings of Allah and that vaccination was not necessary. Barkati’s controversial remarks were made in an interview with the national media.

It is by The Grace of Allah that the coronavirus does not spread in Muslim areas. To receive the vaccine, you must specify the formula. Eating pork or otherwise used is haraam for Muslims. Maulana Barkati said that Muslims should only take the vaccine after the formula was specified before the Islamic clergy.

Shahi Imam Noor Ur Rehman Barkati is a religious leader involved in many controversies. The video of Barkati, known as a close aide of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming to unite Muslim votes for Trinamool was a major controversy.