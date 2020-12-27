Covid-19 Updates: 175 recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 154 new coronavirus cases along with 175 recoveries and 9 more deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has surged to 362,220. The total recoveries also mounted to 353,179. The death toll has reached at 6,185 .

The recovery rate has improved to 97.50%. At present there are 2,856 active cases, including 391 that are critical under intensive care.

Dr, Mohammed Al Abdul Ali, the ministry’s spokesperson also informed that more than 700,000 people have so far registered for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia.