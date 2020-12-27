Europe set to launch COVID-19 vaccination program today

Today, as part of attempts to end a Covid-19 pandemic that has disabled economies and declared more than 1.7 million lives around the world, Europe drives a cross-border vaccination program of unparalleled scale.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the Brussels-based European Commission coordinating the program tweeted, “We are starting to turn the page on a difficult year.” “Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic.” Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido said, “A window of hope has now opened, without forgetting that there is a very difficult fight ahead.”

The delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot exhibits hard challenges. The vaccine handles new mRNA technology and must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of around -80 degrees Celsius (-112°F).