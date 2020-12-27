Motorola to release a Snapdragon 888-powered Moto G smartphone in 2021

Smartphone companies are vying to launch the first smartphone with Snapdragon 888 processor. Xiaomi And Reality have already confirmed to launch the phone with the latest chipset. Now Motorola Is also going to enter this list. According to reports, the Motorola phone with Snapdragon 888 may be launched soon.

Motorola returned to the flagship fray after four years back in April with the Edge Plus. It’s the company’s first proper 5G handset and is underpinned by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Snapdragon 888-based phones are likely to go official early next year. Based on reports so far, Xiaomi may introduce the phone with the latest chipset first. The Chinese handset company will showcase the Mi 11 smartphone series on December 28. Apart from Snapdragon 888, the phone is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Quad HD+ display, and 4,780mAh battery. Another report suggests that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor will not be as powerful as Apple’s A14 and A13 chipsets. According to Anandtech, Snapdragon 888 scored lower than Apple’s flagship processor in the GFX and Geekbench 5 benchmark tests.