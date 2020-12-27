“Municipal corporation issues death certificate for man living in Dubai” ; Suspects wife to claim his property

Hyderabad: In a case of imprudence by civic authorities, officials at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) gave a death certificate of a man presently living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). After the mistake was disclosed, GHMC officials said they have withdrawn the certificate.

The procedure of the issue of the death certificate is prolonged and tiring. For a certificate to be administered, a document given by a crematorium or cemetery must be presented in the municipal corporation along with two eyewitnesses other than family members. A municipal officer is also mandated to visit the house of the dead person before the issue of the certificate.

“We observed all the methods after the wife of the man applied for the certificate. However, the given certificate was instantly withdrawn. I have also registered a complaint and the matter is with Habib Nagar police station,” Aizaz Khasim, Assistant Medical Officer (health) Mehdipatnam and Karwan circle said.

The report also pointed out that the woman had applied for the death certificate of her husband, who lives in Dubai, in an endeavor to proclaim his assets. The municipal officials told that they don’t recognize the name and date of the issue of the certificate. “The certificate might have been given around 6 months ago. I don’t recall the actual date. I also don’t remember the name,” Khasim added. Meanwhile, Habib Nagar police station in-charge P Shiva Chandra has refused to obtain any complaint from GHMC officials concerning the case of the fake death certificate.