Police issued guidelines for New Year’s eve celebrations

Police has issued new guidelines for conducting New Year’s eve celebrations. The Gautam Budh Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh has issued guidelines for the celebrations of New Year 2021.

As per the guidelines, organizers of New Year’s celebratory party must obtain a permission from the respective DCPs. The organizer will have to provide his name, address and active mobile number.

Police has informed that more than 100 people will not be allowed to participate in the event. so the organizer will have to provide and estimated number of the people participating in the program.

The police has assured that there will the entire police commissionerate will be on active duty during the New Year’s day celebrations to thwart untoward activities.