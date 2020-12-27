Smart mattress with tv and weight analyzer. Know more details

People who wake up in the morning on holidays will stay in front of the TV till night. There are also those who sleep where they sit watching TV. It seems that a new type of mattress is coming to the market so as not to bother such people too much. It is designed with a couch and a TV. You can look at the TV attached to the special frame of the bed and sleep. The TV system comes with a 4K projector and a 70-inch screen. Mobile and other devices can be connected to the projector.

All their videos can be seen on the screen. There are magnificent speakers all around. An application has been prepared along with this. The bed has its own Wi-Fi system. That way you can watch your favorite movie, series, or web series. The curtain is also attached to the frame of the bed. Then you can watch a movie in the dark like in a theater. This smart mattress was designed by Fabio Vinella, a well-known architect for the Italian furniture brand High-Interiors. It was also given the name High bed.

