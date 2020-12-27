Researchers have discovered a 2000 years old ‘fast food stall’. Take a look

Italy: Researchers find a 2000-year-old ‘fast food stall’ in the old city of Pompeii. Archaeologists have unearthed a snack counter decorated with polychrome patterns and covered with volcanic ash. It is estimated to date to 78 AD. At that time, the city of Pompeii was completely destroyed by a volcanic eruption on Mount Vesuvius. It is estimated that between 2,000 and 15,000 people were killed in the crash.

The food counter has recovered from the city of Pompeii that was destroyed in the blast. The new discovery gives clues to the eating habits of the ancient Romans. The site is known as Thermopolium. In Greek, ‘thermos’ means hot and ‘polio’ means selling. Researchers say this is similar to current snack stalls.

