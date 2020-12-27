Virus Updates!!! The total tally of the national capital crossed 622,094 cases

Delhi reported 655 fresh coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in a single day. The total COVID-19 tally of the national capital surpassed 622,094 cases and 10,437 deaths, according to Delhi Health Department.

Delhi also registered 988 more recoveries taking the total recoveries to 604,746 patients. Currently, Delhi has 6,911 active cases. According to a command issued by special commissioner Muktesh Chander, the Delhi police has ordered all its personnel to renew contact details internally by January 3 to obtain details such as date, place and time of vaccination by SMS.